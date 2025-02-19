“It’s so cool. You’re fighting for your country out there at a certain aspect,” said Snuggerud, who had five goals and three assists in the 2024 world juniors. “… On our team, there’s a little fight between us Americans and [Canadians] Liam Souliere and [Matthew Wood] about it. … Everything about it is just so fun. You take it all in. You enjoy the moments. It’s the best hockey."