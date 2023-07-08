TEHRAN, Iran — Four militants attacked a police station and killed an officer in southeastern Iran, state TV reported on Saturday.
The armed group attacked a police station in Zahedan, a city in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province, about 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) from the border with Pakistan, triggering a shootout.
One policeman was killed.
The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province's deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station and were equipped with grenades, but did not elaborate further.
