MEXICO CITY — Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities.
The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.
Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded.
Yecapixtla Mayor Heladio Rafael Sánchez said via social media that among those killed was 57-year-old Refugio Amaro Luna, a former mayor.
