BERLIN — Four workers were killed when scaffolding collapsed on a building site in southern Germany on Friday, authorities said.
The accident happened during work on a concrete ceiling in Denklingen, a small town in Bavaria. Police said that, in addition to the four who were killed when they fell and were buried under debris, another worker was slightly hurt.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
US stocks head higher at the end of another bumpy week
Stocks are heading higher in early Friday on Wall Street, placing the market on track to close out a choppy week of trading with modest…
World
Nigeria's anti-police brutality protests block major roads
Nigerian protests against police brutality continued Friday for the ninth day, with demonstrators fending off attacks from gangs suspected to be backed by the police, warnings from the Nigerian military, and a government order to stop because of COVID-19.
World
Virus at 'turning point' in Europe, hitting at-risk groups
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.
Coronavirus
Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID-19
The world's largest randomized trial of COVID-19 treatments found "conclusive evidence" that remdesivir, a drug used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump when he fell ill, has little or no effect on severe cases, the U.N. health agency said Friday.
World
Yemen's rival sides complete war's largest prisoner exchange
Yemen's warring sides completed a major, U.N.-brokered prisoner swap on Friday, officials said, a development that could revive the country's stalled peace process after more than five years of grinding conflict.