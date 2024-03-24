BUDAPEST, Hungary — A rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, police said.
The accident occurred during a race between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary, the Komárom-Esztergom County police said in a statement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Dusty May takes over at Michigan, leaving Florida Atlantic after 6 seasons and a Final Four run
Dusty May's hiring was announced Sunday by Michigan, a move that brings him back to his Big Ten roots and ends his six-season stint that included a Final Four run a year ago at Florida Atlantic.
Sports
4 killed and at least 7 injured after a rally car veers into spectators in Hungary
A rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, police said.
Sports
Carlos Sainz wins F1 Australian GP after Verstappen retires early with engine fire
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull's Formula 1 winning streak Sunday when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen's early retirement to win the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks after missing the previous race in Saudi Arabia due to an emergency appendectomy.
Sports
Eichel scores twice, but Hill leaves early in Golden Knights' 4-2 win over Blue Jackets
Jack Eichel scored two goals for his 500th and 501st career points and Vegas maintained playoff position with a 4-2 victory Saturday night over the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets, but Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill left early in the third period.
Sports
Nils Hoglander scores twice, Canucks beat Flames 4-2 to tie Rangers for NHL lead
Nils Hoglander scored twice, Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday night for a share of the NHL lead.