RENTON, Wash. — Four people were killed and four others were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in suburban Seattle, fire officials said.
Firefighters were sent to a crash involving four vehicles in Renton at about 12:45 p.m., Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority spokesperson Pat Pawlak said. The crash involved four vehicles.
Four people died at the scene and three others with life-threatening injuries were taken to a hospital. Another person with lesser injuries was also transported, he said.
Pawlak didn't have any information about the victims or how the crash happened. The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Renton is 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of downtown Seattle.
