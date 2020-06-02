MILWAUKEE — A pregnant woman injured along with three others in a crash involving a fleeing suspect has lost her baby, Milwaukee police said.
According to authorities, officers were pursuing a reckless driver wanted for a domestic violence incident when the suspect lost control and crashed into the victims' vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.
The 25-year-old woman who was six months pregnant had to be extricated from the vehicle. The woman suffered serious injuries and her baby died.
A 56-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 5-year-old child in the same vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase.
