A shooting outside a bar Friday night in north Minneapolis injured four people, including two pregnant women, police said. Two victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

There were reports of automatic gunfire near the 2100 block of N. 4th Street just before midnight on Friday, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Garrett Parten said. Officers responded to find four people injured: A man in his 30s, a pregnant woman, another man in his 30s and a 17-year-old pregnant female. Early information suggests the shots were fired from a vehicle.

All are being treated at nearby hospitals. Injuries for the pregnant 17-year-old and one man are life-threatening, police said.

Forensic scientists have collected evidence from the scene, and police are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

City data show that gunfire this year has injured 403 people and been reported more than 6,500 times. That's at least a 10% decrease in calls and injuries compared with last year.