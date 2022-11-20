MARATHON, Fla. — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Little Torch Key, Florida.
Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) amid 30 mph (48 kph) winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
The Coast Guard did not immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Company: Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well plugged
The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks.
Nation
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay club, is subdued by patrons
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by "heroic" patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Sports
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Nation
Gunman kills multiple people at Colorado nightclub
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued
Nation
Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video to help solve the week-old crime.