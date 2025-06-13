Wires

4 detainees have escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, DHS statement says

4 detainees have escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, DHS statement says.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 4:18PM

NEWARK, N.J. — 4 detainees have escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, DHS statement says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

An Iranian news outlet close to the government says two explosions were heard near the Fordo underground nuclear site

An Iranian news outlet close to the government says two explosions were heard near the Fordo underground nuclear site.

Wires

4 detainees have escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, DHS statement says

Wires

Military commander says about 200 Marines have moved into Los Angeles and will protect federal property and personnel