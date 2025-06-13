NEWARK, N.J. — 4 detainees have escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, DHS statement says.
4 detainees have escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, DHS statement says
4 detainees have escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, DHS statement says.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 4:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
An Iranian news outlet close to the government says two explosions were heard near the Fordo underground nuclear site
An Iranian news outlet close to the government says two explosions were heard near the Fordo underground nuclear site.