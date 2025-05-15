Nation

4 dead in fiery highway crash in New York City suburb

Four people were killed when a van crossed over a highway median north of New York City and crashed into an oncoming car, police said.

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 12:27PM

NEW CASTLE, N.Y. — Four people were killed when a van crossed over a highway median north of New York City and crashed into an oncoming car, police said.

The van was headed south on the Taconic State Parkway on Wednesday evening when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a car. The overturned van became engulfed in flames, according to New York State Police.

Three passengers in the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver of the van was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Northbound lanes of the stretch of the Taconic in suburban Westchester County were closed for several hours.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Retail sales slow in April after a spending splurge as Americans sought to front-run tariffs

U.S. consumers spent slightly more at retail stores last month after ramping up their shopping in March to get ahead of tariffs.

Nation

Live updates: Trump visits main U.S. military base in Middle East as violence flares in Gaza

Business

Wall Street drifts lower as S&P 500 flirts with its first loss of the week