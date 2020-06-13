BEIJING — A tanker truck exploded on a highway in China on Saturday, killing four people and injuring more than 50 others, authorities said.
The official Xinhua News Agency said the truck veered off the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway after the 4:40 p.m. explosion in Zhejiang province in eastern China. It did not say what the truck was carrying, but that rescue efforts were underway.
Some nearby residential houses and factory workshops collapsed, the Wenling city government said in a social media post.
