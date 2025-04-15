4 dangerous assumptions that could hurt your retirement

Here are four dangerous assumptions that could hurt your retirement.
Assumption #1: Stock and bond market returns will be robust
If you're estimating what your portfolio will return over your holding period, think twice before plugging in strong returns.
Stocks' long-term gains have been pretty robust. But there have been stretches in market history when returns have been lower; in the 2000s, for example, the S&P 500 actually lost money on an annualized basis.
That was because stocks were pricey at the decade's outset. Though stock prices aren't in Armageddon territory now, they're also not cheap.
What to do instead: Lower your market-return projections and your planned withdrawal rate. Prudent investors should ratchet down their market-return projections somewhat, just to be safe.
Morningstar research found that 3.7% is a safe starting withdrawal percentage on a balanced portfolio over 30 years. But there are also ways to lift that number, including employing some variability in spending.
Assumption #2: Inflation will be benign