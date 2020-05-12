THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Four people have drowned when they went out for water sports during stormy weather, and the Dutch coast guard was still looking for a fifth person Tuesday off the coast close to The Hague, authorities said.
The Dutch coast guard said they held out little hope of finding the remaining victim alive.
A group of water sports enthusiasts went out into the sea late Monday and likely couldn't deal with the heavy weather and swells that hit the Dutch coast.
Authorities already recovered two bodies late Monday and two more were found in the waters Tuesday. The coast guard said a fifth victim was seen floating away to sea.
