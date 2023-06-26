LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed from gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted, police said Monday.
Little Rock Police released the cause of death following an autopsy of the four bodies that were found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little Rock early Friday morning. The Little Rock Fire Department has said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police did not release the identities of the people found dead in the fire and said they're notifying next of kin. They did not release ages of the four people or say if the four were related.
Police said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Tony Bouza, colorful and controversial Minneapolis police chief in the 1980s, dies at 94
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Tony Bouza, colorful and controversial Minneapolis police chief in the 1980s, dies at 94
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing a man and injuring his wife, while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house, as severe weather rumbled through several central states.
Nation
What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
Scorching temperatures brought on by a ''heat dome'' have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. during the coming week, putting even more people at risk.
Business
California mushroom farms cited for workplace safety violations after January fatal shootings
California has cited two Northern California mushroom farms for health and safety violations and proposed more than $165,000 in potential fines five months after a farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings on the farms in Half Moon Bay.
Variety
NYC will add Diwali as a public school holiday. But there's a catch this year
New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.
Nation
James Meredith risked his life doing civil rights work. At 90, he says religion can help cut crime
James Meredith knew he was putting his life in danger in the 1960s by pursuing what he believes was his divine mission: conquering white supremacy in the deeply, and often violently, segregated state of Mississippi.