SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Puerto Rico at a shallow depth and was felt across the U.S. territory on Monday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers near the southwest coastal town of Guanica. No damage was reported.
The quake hit during a monthlong curfew meant to curb the new coronavirus and it came nearly three months after a series of strong quakes near southwest Puerto Rico killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes.
