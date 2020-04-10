3M has sued a medical supply company for allegedly trying to sell its coronavirus-blocking N95 respirator mask for 500 to 600% more than the list price.

The masks are among the most coveted kind of personal protective equipment for health workers treating victims in the COVID-19 pandemic.

3M charged that Performance Supply LLC, a company based in New Jersey, falsely claimed a business affiliation with the Minnesota-based multinational corporation that is a global leader in respirator production.

The suit in federal district court in New York City alleges that Performance Supply tried to sell New York City $45 million worth of respirators. 3M has asked the court to order Performance Supply to stop its illegal activity.

The suit comes as the U.S. and the world scramble to overcome shortages of respirators. 3M recently tangled with President Donald Trump over his objection to 3M selling respirators to customers in foreign countries. At one point Trump appeared to accuse 3M of unfair pricing. 3M CEO Mike Roman pushed back hard, saying the company was not exploiting the pandemic for profits. That dispute has since been settled with some international distribution continuing.

What remains critical is finding ways to protect doctors, nurses and other health care personnel dealing with patients who have a virus for which no vaccine exists.

In a news release, 3M’s senior vice president of corporate affairs Denise Rutherford said “3M does not — and will not — tolerate price gouging, fraud, deception, or other activities that unlawfully exploit the demand for critical 3M products during a pandemic.”

Performance Supply officials could not be immediately reached for comment.