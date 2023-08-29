3M has reached a $6 billion settlement with veterans and military service members over earplugs they claim were defective and led to hearing loss.

The proposed settlement, which a judge will need to approve, caps a years-long saga and ends one of the largest mass torts in U.S. history.

More than 200,000 claims were filed over 3M's Combat Arms CAEv2, which were once standard military issue.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs celebrated the settlement, which will ask claimants to register for a payment plan and provide proof of hearing damage.

"This historic agreement represents a tremendous victory for the thousands of men and women who bravely served our country and returned home with life-altering hearing injuries," attorneys Bryan F. Aylstock and Christopher A. Seeger said in a news release Tuesday. "We are proud to have obtained this settlement, which ensures that those who suffered hearing damage will receive the justice and compensation they so rightly deserve."

Payments will be made through 2029.

Maplewood-based 3M said in a statement the settlement is not an admission of liability.

"The products at issue in this litigation are safe and effective when used properly," the company said. "3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in the litigation if certain agreed terms of the settlement agreement are not fulfilled."

3M previously tried and failed to resolve the cases in bankruptcy court.

This story will be updated.