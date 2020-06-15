3M’s sales tumbled in May, and while the decline was across the board, the company’s transportation and electronics business was hit hardest.

Maplewood-based 3M Monday reported sales of $2.2 billion in May, down 20% over the previous year as the company — like so many — struggled with the worldwide COVID-19-induced economic contraction.

Sales declined 11% in 3M’s health care division; 12% in consumer; 17% in safety and industrial; and 30% in transportation and electronics.

Geographically, sales were hit hardest in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, falling 26% from the previous May. The company’s sales declined 15% in Asia Pacific and 21% in the Americas.

3M said its May sales were impacted by two fewer business days than in May 2019, leading to a 9% sales decline.

The market perhaps interpreted 3M’s May performance as not as bad as expected: It’s stock was trading at $155.57 Monday morning, up 70 cents while the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.2%.