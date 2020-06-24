3M and HP Inc. Wednesday announced a collaboration to share — free of charge — large-format graphics for commercial signs used to provide public health information about COVID-19.

The “3M Graphics COVID-19 Related Signage” library for HP is a free, online resource. It provides templates, design elements and poster artwork to communicate guidance on social distancing and public health awareness related to COVID-19.

Those include floor and carpet graphics for social distancing; signs and decals for storefront windows, mirrors and other glass; and posters for general public awareness. Such content can be accessed through HP PrintOS or HP Applications Center.

“The 3M Graphics COVID-19 Related Signage library makes it easy to design and create graphics that will be necessary as the world adapts to new public health safety requirements,” said Silvia Perez, vice president of 3M’s commercial solutions division, in a statement.