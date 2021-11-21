600119130

3A Football Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Annandale played Plainview/Elgin-Millville and Dassel-Cokato played Esko in the Class 3A semifinals Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Plainview/Elgin-Millville defeated Annandale 28-6 and Dassel-Cokato defeated Esko 21-14