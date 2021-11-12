A 39-year-old man has died from a crash in western Hennepin County, authorities said Thursday.

Duane V. Mattila, of Litchfield, Minn., was found dead shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Woodland Trail near a rural intersection in Greenfield, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to release any information about the crash.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482