A 39-year-old man has died from a crash in western Hennepin County, authorities said Thursday.
Duane V. Mattila, of Litchfield, Minn., was found dead shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Woodland Trail near a rural intersection in Greenfield, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office has yet to release any information about the crash.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
