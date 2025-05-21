$365M slated for solar projects in Puerto Rico will be diverted to power grid, sparking outcry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Department of Energy announced Wednesday that $365 million originally slated for solar projects in Puerto Rico will be diverted to improve the island's crumbling power grid, sparking an outcry just days before the Atlantic hurricane season starts.
The funds had been hanging in limbo in recent weeks, with the Department of Energy missing a recent deadline to finalize contracts worth $365 million that would see battery-operated solar systems installed at health clinics and public housing units in Puerto Rico.
The money had been set aside for that purpose under the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden.
''That money was spring loaded to flow now,'' said Javier Rúa Jovet, public policy director for Puerto Rico's Solar and Energy Storage Association.
Grantees that include the nonprofit Hispanic Federation had said the funds were urgently needed to provide stable power to people including those on dialysis as major outages continue to hit Puerto Rico.
The Department of Energy said in a statement that the money would now be used ''to support technologies that improve system flexibility and response, power flow and control, component strength, supply security, and safety.''
A spokesperson for the Department of Energy told The Associated Press that the money would used for things including upgrading aging infrastructure, clearing vegetation from transmission lines and dispatching baseload generation units. The department said it has final authority over how the funds will be used, adding that the solar projects were not scheduled to be constructed until 2026.
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement that redirecting the funds would ensure that ''taxpayer dollars are used to strengthen access to affordable, reliable and secure power, benefiting more citizens as quickly as possible.''