A man with a violent criminal history has sentenced to more than 36 years for shooting a man to death outside an Eagan hotel 1 1⁄ 2 years ago.

Robert Lee Baker III, 30, was sentenced Friday in Dakota County District Court after jurors convicted him in April of second-degree murder in connection with the killing on Nov. 9, 2020, of 29-year-old Maurice A. Anderson, of Minneapolis, outside the Sonesta Suites, just off the Lone Oak Road exit of Interstate 35E.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Baker is expected to serve about 22 3⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Baker was released from prison in May 2020 after being sentenced in 2016 for illegal weapons possession. He also has convictions from 2012 for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint field in the murder case:

Police arrived outside the hotel at about 9 p.m. and saw Anderson on the ground, shot several times. Officers stopped a vehicle nearby and detained Baker and a woman driving the car.

She told police that three people, two of them with guns, got in their car's back seat and robbed them. She said Baker got out of the car shortly before she heard gunfire. He got back in the car once the shooting stopped and drove off.

Baker told police that one or two of the robbers pointed their guns at him, and he opened fire while giving chase. Officers, however, found no gun near Anderson's body.