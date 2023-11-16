A 41-year-old man has received a 35-year sentence for shooting and killing a woman at her St. Paul home because he reportedly blamed her for his teenage son being shot at that residence several days earlier.

Curtrez D. Johnson, 41, of St. Paul, was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court. Jurors convicted him in September of second-degree intentional murder and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting on Dec. 19, 2022, of 40-year-old Lashonda Nix at her home in the 600 block of E. Cook Avenue.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Johnson is expected to serve about 25 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance of his term on supervised release.

Court records in Minnesota show that Johnson also has been convicted four times on various felony assault counts and once for first-degree property damage.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 13, 2022, an 18-year-old was shot in the face at a home in the 600 block of E. Cook Avenue and survived.

On Dec. 19, Nix answered a knock at the door of the same home and also was shot in the face. She died at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy in the home heard the gunfire and saw Johnson's pickup truck leaving. The teen said he knew Johnson was upset about his son being shot several days earlier.

On Dec. 26, police spotted Johnson at the Cub Foods in the Sun Ray Shopping Center in St. Paul. He saw the police, ran into the store but was soon arrested. He admitted to investigators that he often drives by Nix's home but denied shooting her.