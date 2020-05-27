Thirty-three more deaths and 510 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday morning by state health officials.

That brings the total number of known infections caused by the new coronavirus to 22,464.

There have been 932 deaths from the pandemic, including 759 among residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

Public health officials have been monitoring the number of cases that require hospital care for COVID-19 complications against the backdrop of increasing cases and the opening of venues that had been closed a few weeks ago.

There are 598 in the hospital, an increase from 28 on Tuesday. Of those, 260 needed intensive care, up two from the previous day.

Although statewide intensive care bed use has hit record highs recently, state health officials have said there is still capacity, including backup beds, that would be available for a surge.

“This level of ICU use has not been unexpected,” Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health, said on Tuesday.

Many of those hospitalized, as well as those who pass away, have one or more health conditions that make it difficult for them to recover from the infection, including heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity.

While some people do need high-level medical care, about 80% of all cases result in mild infections and people recover on their own. So far, 16,314 people no longer need to be isolated because their symptoms have abated.

Gov. Tim Walz will take questions from the news media Wednesday afternoon, where he might discuss the next phases in “turning the dial” that would allow more businesses to open as part of a gradual lift of restrictions.

As of June 1, barbershops, salons and tattoo parlors would be allowed to reopen under the second phase of the state’s “Stay Safe” plan.

Appointments would be required and everyone would need to wear masks.

Restaurants would be able to reopen for outdoor dining, but gyms, entertainment venues and large public gatherings would still not be allowed.

Houses of worship are now allowed to conduct services with restrictions, including social distancing and keeping attendance below 25% of capacity with no more than 250 people.