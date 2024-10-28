Sports

30 years after becoming champion, Frenchman Didier Auriol returns to world rally championship

October 28, 2024 at 2:10PM

PARIS — Thirty years after clinching the 1994 world rally title, Frenchman Didier Auriol is back to celebrate that victory.

The 66-year-old Auriol will compete next month in the final round of this year's world championship taking place in Japan, making his first start in the competition since 2005.

Auriol will be supported by co-driver Denis Giraudet behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris in the event's national category, the World Rally Championship said on Monday.

Auriol won the 1994 title driving a Toyota Celica, becoming the first Frenchman ever to win the rally crown.

