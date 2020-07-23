The Twins open the season Friday night against the White Sox and here's a look at the 30 players who made the final roster, including a couple names you may not recognize.

TWINS OPENING DAY ROSTER

STARTING Pitchers

15 Homer Bailey, RHP, 34

FanGraphs projection: 5.36 ERA, 1.49 WHIP

Prorated contract: $2.6 million

A strong finish with Oakland last season gave the Twins hope that Bailey has resurrected his career after early success and a fat contract.

17 Jose Berrios, RHP, 26

FanGraphs projection: 4.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP

Prorated contract: $1.49 million

A two-time All-Star, Berrios was 40-27 over the past three seasons and had a 3.68 ERA last year in his first 200-inning season.

44 Rich Hill, LHP, 40

FanGraphs projection: 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP

Prorated contract: $1.1 million

Hill was signed as a free agent after four strong seasons with the Dodgers. He is coming off elbow surgery that would have prevented him from pitching until June.

18 Kenta Maeda, RHP, 32

FanGraphs projection: 4.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP

Prorated contract: $333,000 + incentives

The Twins gave up top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to get Maeda, who started 103 games over four years for the Dodgers after a stellar career in Japan.

12 Jake Odorizzi, RHP, 30

FanGraphs projection: 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP

Prorated contract: $6.6 million

A breakthrough All-Star season landed Odorizzi the one-year, $17.8 million qualifying tender, and he took it. Starts season on injured list (back).

35 Michael Pineda, RHP, 31

FanGraphs projection: 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP

Prorated contract: $2.8 million

Pineda was suspended for 60 games last September for using a diuretic that can mask performance-enhancing drugs. He still has 36 games left on the suspension.

Clockwise from top left: Jose Berrios, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Jake Odorizzi.

RELIEF PITCHERS

36 Tyler Clippard, RHP, 35

FanGraphs projection: 4.50 ERA. 1.25 WHIP

Prorated contract: $1.02 million

The Twins are his 10th major league team; he was a two-time All-Star for Washington (2011, 2014) and had a strong 2019 with Cleveland (2.90 ERA, 0.855 WHIP in 63 innings).

68 Randy Dobnak, RHP, 25

FanGraphs projection: 4.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP

Prorated contract: $211,000

The undrafted Uber driver went all the way from Class A to the majors last season and started Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees.

21 Tyler Duffey, RHP, 29

FanGraphs projection: 4.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP

Prorated contract: $445,000

A converted starter who had a great 2019 for the Twins, striking out 82 and giving up only 44 hits in 57⅔ innings in a setup role.

52 Zack Littell, RHP, 24

FanGraphs projection: 3.90 ERA, 1.33 WHIP

Prorated contract: $211,000

In 29 games with the Twins last season, he had some impressive stats (6-0, 2.68 ERA in 29 games) while on the back-and-forth from Class AAA Rochester.

65 Trevor May, RHP, 30

FanGraphs projection: 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP

Prorated contract: $817,000

May’s first full season back after Tommy John surgery was a success. He struck out 79 in 64.1 innings with a 2.94 ERA.

55 Taylor Rogers, LHP, 29

FanGraphs projection: 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP

Prorated contract: $1.65 million

Stepped into the closer’s role in 2019 and picked up 30 saves, with a 1.000 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 69 innings over 60 games.

54 Sergio Romo, RHP, 37

FanGraphs projection: 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP

Prorated contract: $1.76 million

The Twins picked up Romo from Miami at the trade deadline last season. A 2013 All-Star in San Francisco, he won three World Series titles with the Giants.

31 Devin Smeltzer, LHP, 24

FanGraphs projection: 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP

Prorated contract: $211,000

Another feel-good story, Smeltzer is a childhood cancer survivor who stepped in as a spot starter and long reliever for the Twins last season.

61 Cody Stashak, RHP, 26

FanGraphs projection: 4.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP

Prorated contract: $211,000

Pitched in 18 games (25 innings) with the Twins in 2019 after being terrific in relief at Class AAA Rochester (1.44 ERA, .840 WHIP).

43 Lewis Thorpe, LHP, 24

FanGraphs projection: 4.19 ERA

Prorated contract: $209,000

The native of Australia was another pitcher who debuted in the big leagues last season after working as a starter in Rochester.

37 Matt Wisler, RHP, 27

FanGraphs projection: 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP

Prorated contract: $269,000

The Twins claimed Wisler off waivers from Seattle in October. Has pitched for the Mariners, Padres, Reds and Braves, starting 57 of his 129 games.

Clockwise from top left: Taylor Rogers, Trevor May, Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard.

CATCHERS

64 Willians Astudillo, R/R, 28

FanGraphs projection: 4 HR, 16 RBI, .284 avg., .440 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $211,000

On the injury list because of COVID-19, “La Tortuga” is a fan favorite and impatient batsman. In 301 plate appearances, he has seven walks and 11 strikeouts.

16 Alex Avila, L/R, 33

FanGraphs projection: 3 HR, 10 RBI, .203 avg., .365 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $1.6 million

A free agent signing, Avila was an All-Star in 2011 with Detroit. Played the past two seasons in Arizona and hit .184 in 143 games.

8 Mitch Garver, R/R, 29

FanGraphs projection: 7 HR, 23 RBI, .250 avg, .476 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $230,000

Garver had a breakthrough season in 2019 with 31 home runs in only 93 games. Also improved dramatically on defense.

Left to right: Willians Astudillo, Mitch Garver and Alex Avila.

DESIGNATED HITTER

23 Nelson Cruz, R/R, 40

FanGraphs projection: 12 HR, 36 RBI, .272 avg., .544 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $4.4 million

The team’s MVP last season (. 311, 41 HR, 108 RBI) set a franchise record with a .639 slugging percentage and was great clubhouse leader.

Nelson Cruz

Infielders

13 Ehire Adrianza, S/R, 30

FanGraphs projection: 2 HR, 11 RBI, .261 avg., .402 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $593,000

A decent-hitting utility man, he has played in 267 games for Minnesota over the past three seasons hitting .260 with a .711 OPS.

2 Luis Arraez, L/R, 23

FanGraphs projection: 2 HR, 17 RBI, .310 avg., .399 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $221,000

A virtual unknown when called up from the minors, Arraez hit .334 in 92 games and established himself as the everyday second baseman this season.

24 Josh Donaldson, R/R, 34

FanGraphs projection: 10 HR, 29 RBI, .253 avg., .488 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $6.67 million

The biggest free agent signing in team history, the three-time All-Star was AL MVP for Toronto in 2015. Had 37 HR, 94 RBI for Atlanta in ‘19.

9 Marwin Gonzalez, S/R, 31

FanGraphs projection: 6 HR, 24 RBI, .262 avg., .433 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $3.3 million

Added before last season as a free agent from Houston, Gonzalez had a late season injury but added 15 home runs as a seven-position player.

11 Jorge Polanco, S/R, 26

FanGraphs projection: 7 HR, 31 RBI, .279 avg., .461 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $1.5 million

Polanco got a new contract and rewarded the Twins with an All-Star season (. 295, 22 HR, 79 RBI) that included a team-high 153 games played.

22 Miguel Sano, R/R, 27

FanGraphs projection: 13 HR, 34 RBI, .239 avg., .548 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $1.1 million

Two years removed from his All-Star season, Sano had 34 home runs in 105 games and got a three-year, $30 million contract extension.

Clockwise from top left: Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, Luis Arraez, Josh Donaldson.

Outfielders

25 Byron Buxton, R/R, 26

FanGraphs projection: 5 HR, 18 RBI, .250 avg., .439 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $1.14 million

After a disastrous 2018 season, the Gold Glove CF was on the rebound last year before shoulder surgery ended his season.

60 Jake Cave, L/L, 27

FanGraphs projection: 6 HR, 24 RBI, .259 avg., .446 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $218,000

The former Yankee farmhand has been a quality backup, playing in 163 games the past two seasons with a .262/.329/.466 slash line.

26 Max Kepler, L/L, 27

FanGraphs projection: 10 HR, 31 RBI, .257 avg., .482 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $2.3 million

Like Polanco, Kepler got a nice contract (five years, $35 million) before last season and had 36 HR and 90 RBI, primarily as a leadoff hitter.

20 Eddie Rosario, L/R, 28

FanGraphs projection: 10 HR, 36 RBI, .286 avg., .495 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $2.9 million

Rosario led the Twins with 109 RBI during a 32 HR season where he was streaky both ways and provided some highlight assists from LF.

30 LaMonte Wade Jr., L/L, 26

FanGraphs projection: .247 avg., .367 slugging pct.

Prorated contract: $210,000

Wade made his MLB debut last season and could get some early season playing time if Buxton’s knee injury lingers.

58 Aaron Whitefield, R/R, 23

FanGraphs projection: none

Prorated contract: $209,000

The Australian outfielder is insurance in case Buxton’s sprained foot keeps him out this weekend. Had 30 SBs in minors last year but hit .197.