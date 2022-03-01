BERLIN — Authorities in Germany said Tuesday they have little hope of rescuing three passengers missing after the car they were in fell into the Rhine River.
The car carrying five people went into the river in Wesel, near Germany's western border with the Netherlands, late Monday.
Police said the 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were able to escape from the vehicle.
German news agency dpa quoted rescuers as saying the strong current meant the car had drifted downstream and authorities were still trying to locate it.
It was unclear why the car ended up in the river.
