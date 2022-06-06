A 3-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded outside a residence in north Minneapolis on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Sheridan and 23rd Avenues North around 8:45 p.m. The child was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, two sources confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten said the child was listed in stable condition.

At the scene, crime tape enveloped a white house with a "Little Tikes" basketball hoop just outside the front steps. Investigators scoured the area for shell casings by flashlight late into the evening.

The incident marks at least the eighth child 10-years-old and younger struck by gunfire in Minneapolis since last April — six of which occurred on the North Side.

"I don't know how many times this can happen before the mayor and governor wake up," said Lisa Clemons, founder of the street outreach group A Mother's Love Initiative, whose members sat with the victim's family at the hospital Sunday night. "Kids are seeing too much violence before they ever enter school."

In a year when homicides reached the highest level in a generation, a trio of shootings involving young victims last spring left the community reeling. Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was critically wounded while eating a can of Pringles in the backseat of a car. Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, died jumping on a trampoline. Aniya Allen, 6, was killed on a ride home from McDonalds.

All three were hit in head by stray bullets over the course of just three weeks.

A $180,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who shot Aniya and Ladavionne. Prosecutors charged Trinity's alleged killer in February.

And in the months since, the barrage of gunfire has not ceased.

"When children can no longer play outside and just have safe, youthful fun, it should then become clear that we're in a gun related crisis," Ryan Winkler, a candidate for Hennepin County Attorney, said in a statement late Sunday night. "We cannot continue to ignore this violence in any community — but especially within a community that has been made to feel unprotected for so long."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.