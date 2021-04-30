A 3-year-old boy who died after drowning in a pond behind the family's new home in Cambridge, Minn., has left a lifesaving legacy through organ donation.

Abel Folkestad went into the neighborhood pond on April 16 and died five days later at a Minneapolis hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster said the boy was with one of his parents in the yard, "when he was able to open the gate and wander off. … We just consider it a tragic accident."

A friend who began an online fundraising campaign for the family, Paulette Carroll, said that new neighbors joined with emergency responders in the search for Abel.

An update on the page from Carroll said that "Abel will live on in the lives of many" through organ transplants: a heart for a 4-year-old girl, a liver for a 24-year old man, a kidney for a 65-year old woman and a kidney for a 55-year-old man.

The family "had just moved into their new home, which we searched high and low for in this crazy market," Carroll, who was also their real estate agent, said Friday. "Everything we looked at was based on Abel."

Carroll said that Abel's death has affected "so many people. I've heard from some rescue workers, the neighbors who rescued him and did CPR until the police were there who are having difficulty with the outcome.

"Unfortunately, this story did not end they way any parent would ever dream — but part of Abel will live on in all who God put in his path including the four precious lives that he saved."

