A 3-year-old was killed early Sunday in St. Paul, and police homicide investigators say the child's death is suspicious.

The child died in the 1000 block of E. 3rd Street, a residential area in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.

Police said they would have further details to release later Sunday morning.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates to this developing story.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482