A 3-year-old was killed early Sunday in St. Paul, and police homicide investigators say the child's death is suspicious.
The child died in the 1000 block of E. 3rd Street, a residential area in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.
Police said they would have further details to release later Sunday morning.
Return to www.startribune.com for updates to this developing story.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: White Minnesotans who ask why BLM protests police shootings, not homicides, aren't being honest
More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: White Minnesotans who ask why BLM protests police shootings, not homicides, aren't being honest
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3-year-old killed in St. Paul; police homicide unit to reveal more later today
The death occurred early Sunday in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.
East Metro
Minnesota's three $1 million lottery winners claim their windfall
The winning tickets were sold in Arden Hills, Bloomington and St. Cloud.
Business
New law cracks down on shell companies to combat corruption
For years as a federal prosecutor in New York, Daniel R. Alonso led teams that had to search through a maze of anonymously owned corporate entities to expose criminal activity.
Local
Medcalf: White Minnesotans who ask why BLM protests police shootings, not homicides, aren't being honest
When I answered the phone, north Minneapolis activist KG Wilson warned me before our conversation started."Anybody knows," he said, "don't call me unless you want…
Local
Driver killed in collision with stolen car in St. Paul is ID'd; suspects remain at large
The driver who died was a mother of three, grandmother of four.