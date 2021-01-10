A 3-year-old girl was killed early Sunday in a St. Paul apartment, and police said they have arrested the parents while continuing to figure out how the child died.

The child died in the 1000 block of E. 3rd Street, a residential area in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.

Five other children in the home, ranging in age from 9 months to 11 years, were turned over to Ramsey County Child Protection, police said.

According to police:

The father called police but hung up. Officers arrived about 2:30 a.m., when the father told them his daughter was on the back porch.

Officers located the girl unconscious and unresponsive. St. Paul fire paramedics responded and pronounced her dead.

The 29-year-old mother and 42-year-old father were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. They were then booked into jail on suspicion of murder and await charging. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Forensics investigators were going over the scene "to find physical evidence that will tell the story of what led to this death," a police statement read.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will identify the victim and determine an exact cause of death.

This is the city's first homicide of the year and the second of a young child in the city in less than three weeks.

On Dec. 23, 2-year-old Jayse Damir Wilson fatally shot himself in the forehead in an apartment in the 850 block of Rice Street. Earl Williams, 39, of St. Paul, left the gun unattended, according to manslaughter charges.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482