TAIPEI, Taiwan — A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.
The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.
Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.
News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.
