A 3-year-old girl died early Friday after being accidentally shot by a 5-year-old boy, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred at a residence in Bena about 4 a.m., according to a news release. Deputies quickly determined that the girl had been accidentally shot by the boy.
The girl was taken to the Essentia Health-Deer River hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl's name will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office after an autopsy.
Law enforcement officers are investigating.
