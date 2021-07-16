Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition Friday after he was shot inside a home in north Minneapolis.

Police spokesman John Elder said other people were in the house at the time of the Friday morning shooting, but details on what led up to the shooting were still being investigated and were not immediately available. Elder said police arrived to find the boy with a "very serious gunshot wound."

There were no immediate arrests.

Minneapolis saw a string of shootings this spring that left children dead or injured.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was shot in the head May 15 while jumping on a trampoline and later died at a hospital; Aniya Allen, 6, died May 19, two days after she was shot while riding in her mother's car, and 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot and injured April 30 while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis.