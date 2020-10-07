Sign up soon for these upcoming food events, where you can come face-to-face with top culinary talent — even if it's only on a computer screen.

From NYC with love

If you've always wanted to attend the New York City Wine & Food Festival, this is your chance — now that much of it has gone online.

Many national names are on the roster for virtual cooking classes, including some with local pedigree. Andrew Zimmern's class on Oct. 10 is sold out. But you can still get tickets for tonight's lesson on shrimp and grits with Marcus Samuelsson, who still gets to claim a Minneapolis connection, even though his restaurant Aquavit closed 17 years ago.

Tickets for Samuelsson's hourlong cooking class, which starts at 5 p.m., are $70 (which includes his new cookbook, "The Rise") and are available at nycwff.org/marcussamuelsson. While you're there, browse the ample virtual offerings, with food celebs such as Nadiya Hussain, Maneet Chauhan and Jacques Pépin.

Steak close to home

Chef Gavin Kaysen, of Spoon and Stable and Demi, is offering a virtual cooking class on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

Learn how to make rib-eye steak paired with an herb sauce and pommes lyonnaise without leaving your home. The hourlong course costs $35; with tickets available at spoonandstable.com/event/ribeye-steak.

James Beard throws virtual dinner party

The James Beard Awards may have taken a break this year, but the James Beard Foundation is still giving the food world a chance to celebrate restaurant communities around the country.

Taste America is a 20-city "virtual communal dinner" hosted by the James Beard Foundation on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

The $150 ticket comes with a three-course takeout meal with whiskey and wine pairings made by a chef in each city — in Minneapolis, the meal is by Jamie Malone from Grand Café. In addition, guests get a link to a national broadcast with appearances by chefs and food-world celebrities such as Carla Hall and Gail Simmons. Call it dinner theater.

Tickets are available online at jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica.

