3 Uyghurs who were detained in Thailand for over a decade have been resettled in Canada

During their years in detention, advocates and relatives said the men were fed poorly, kept in overcrowded concrete cells with few toilets, and denied sanitary goods like toothbrushes or razors. They were forbidden direct contact with relatives, lawyers and international organizations, and received visits from Sheikhul Islam, an official Islamic organization close to the Thai authorities. United Nations human rights experts said that the treatment of the detainees may have violated international law in a February 2024 letter sent to the Thai government.