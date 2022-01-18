MILWAUKEE — Three teens were charged Tuesday in the shooting of an-duty Milwaukee police detective who intervened during an armed robbery after one of the suspects was unsuccessful in an attempted carjacking.

The alleged shooter, Keasean Ellis-Brown, 18, of Milwaukee, is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide. He is not in police custody. Timonte Karroll-Robinson, 17, and Dionta'e Hayes, 18, both of Milwaukee, are also charged in the case.

Police said the detective, a 37-year-old with seven years of experience, suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Police said the chain of events began when Ellis-Brown tried and failed to steal a vehicle with three children inside. Ellis-Brown began to leave the scene, but then followed the female driver into a nearby business and attempted to rob her, according to the complaint.

The off-duty officer intervened and struggled with the suspect, who fired multiple rounds at the detective and then fled in a vehicle. The detective, while bleeding from four gunshot wounds to his abdomen, groin and back, recited the license plate number of the vehicle

The suspect vehicle exceeded 100 mph and ran more than 15 stop signs and red lights before police lost sight of it. Karroll-Robinson and Hayes were later spotted running and were apprehended.

Ellis-Brown and Hayes were out on bail in other felony cases at the time of the incident, according to court records.