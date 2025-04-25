3 teams say they had first-round grade on QB Shedeur Sanders, AP sources say

Two general managers and one head coach were surprised Shedeur Sanders wasn't selected Thursday night because their teams had first-round grades on him, they told The Associated Press.
Another GM told the AP he gave Sanders a second-round grade. All four have franchise QBs and spoke on condition of anonymity because Sanders is still on the draft board.
The Colorado quarterback was expected to be a top-five pick early in the draft process with some analysts listing him ahead of Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to Tennessee.
But anonymous sources criticized the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in the weeks leading up to the draft and he slipped out of the first round entirely.
The Giants twice passed on Sanders at No. 3 and No. 25 when they moved up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The Browns, Saints, Steelers, Jets and Raiders are among the teams thought to be in consideration for Sanders because of their quarterback situations.
Cleveland has the first and fourth picks of the second round. The Browns added Kenny Pickett in a trade and signed 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco.
New Orleans has Derek Carr, whose shoulder injury has created uncertainty.