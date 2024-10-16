3 states renew their effort to reduce access to the abortion drug mifepristone

Medication abortions — usually using mifepristone in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, accounted for about half the abortions provided in the U.S. before the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision ended the nationwide right to abortion and opened the door for states to impose bans and additional restrictions. Thirteen states now enforce bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy and four more bar it after about six weeks — before many women know they're pregnant.