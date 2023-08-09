Even if it's not sweltering outside today, we know another heat wave isn't far behind. This menu is designed for the days when ice-cold everything seems appropriate — chilled soup, followed by a room-temperature vegetable salad and a dessert straight from the refrigerator.

The avocado soup — a cool, savory smoothie of avocado, lime juice, yogurt and olive oil — couldn't be easier: Everything goes in the blender, swirled to a silky purée. I like to keep a jug in the fridge, ready to pour into chilled bowls or glasses, so it's well worth the 15-minute investment.

Many know the picnic-standard three bean salad, made from three cans of beans (kidney, garbanzo and string), onion and cider vinegar. But I'm proposing a different sort of bean salad, the kind you can make only in late summer when all of the great fresh beans are available.

Right now, at the market, you'll probably find piles of fresh shelling beans. Grab a few pounds and shuck them, then simmer them for the best-tasting, creamiest beans imaginable. While you're at it, scour the market for ribbonlike Romano beans, also called runner beans or flat beans. They have extraordinary texture and flavor when cooked. Then you'll need some tender green beans, which can sometimes be a problem. Look for the smallest ones.

Cooked to perfection, these seasonal treats need only a zesty vinaigrette. But to make the salad more substantial, I added halved fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes and boiled eggs. Arranged on a platter with arugula and basil, it's the very picture of a summery dinner salad — a vegetable version of salade niçoise. Adding good canned tuna, olives or anchovy fillets, or a dab of aioli would not be out of line.

"Icebox cake" is fun to say, even if no one has an icebox anymore. It's usually a combination of cake or cookies and whipped cream, meant to get good and soggy, and served cold. I modeled mine after tiramisù and filled it with Italian ladyfingers. They're a lifesaver if you ever need to put together an easy dessert. Layered with sliced juicy nectarines, raspberries and an almond-scented cream, the cake is ready after a few hours of chilling.

Prepare the cake in the afternoon or a day in advance, and serve it as a welcome cooling dessert after this relatively light meal. But it may best as a snack from the fridge at midnight, after a bout of tossing and turning, because it's too hot to sleep.

This chilled avocado soup flavored with tart yogurt can be spooned or sipped.

Chilled Avocado Soup

Serves 4 to 6.

This chilled soup couldn't be easier to make, packing a lot of flavor into a quick dish of just a few ingredients. Fresh, green and somewhat tart, it's quite refreshing on a warm day. From David Tanis, New York Times.

• 2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted

• 1 1/2 c. plain (not Greek) yogurt

• 1/4 c. lime juice

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and pepper

• 1 small bunch cilantro or parsley, leaves and tender stems

• A few slices of jalapeño

Directions

Put 1 cup water, the avocados, yogurt, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, cilantro (or parsley) and jalapeño in a blender. Purée until smooth. Taste for seasoning and chill well.

Before ready to serve, thin with more water to taste (thicker for soup, thinner to drink).

Pour into chilled soup bowls for a sit-down first course, or into shot glasses for a stand-up appetizer.

Preparing fresh beans for this summer vegetable niçoise salad can take some time, but using green beans and canned beans speeds up the process.

Summer Vegetable Niçoise Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

You'll find the green beans, wax beans, Romano beans and fresh shelling beans for this salad at farmers markets, making it perfect for a summer lunch or supper. With sweet cherry tomatoes and fingerling potatoes, it makes a substantial meal. Add good canned tuna, black olives or anchovy fillets too, if you wish. From David Tanis, New York Times

For the vinaigrette:

• 1 small shallot, finely diced

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed to a paste

• 3 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and black pepper

For the salad:

• 1 lb. small round potatoes or fingerlings

• Salt and black pepper

• 6 eggs

• 3 c. shucked fresh shelling beans, (about 3 lb. of pods), or use 2 (15-oz.) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 lb. green beans, preferably a mix of green beans, yellow wax beans and flat Romano beans

• 1 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved

• 5 oz. arugula

• 1 handful basil leaves, for garnish

• 1 (6- to 8-oz.) can tuna, optional

• Aioli, for serving

Directions

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, put shallot, garlic and vinegar. Whisk in olive oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cook potatoes: Place potatoes in a medium pot over high heat, cover with water and add a good pinch of salt. Boil for about 15 minutes, until tender. Let cool, then cut in half.

Cook eggs: In the same pot, boil the eggs until runny in the center, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl with ice water to cool. Peel and halve them while the beans cook.

Cook fresh shelling beans: Place in a small saucepan and cover with 2 inches of water. Add a pinch of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn heat down to low and simmer until tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Let the beans cool in their own broth. (If using canned beans, skip this step.)

Blanch the green beans: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook till just done, about 3 minutes. Remove from water and spread out on a baking sheet or platter to cool. Repeat with wax beans and Romano beans, if using.

Assemble the salad: Place drained shelling beans, green beans, potatoes and cherry tomatoes in a large bowl or serving platter. Season everything with salt and pepper, then toss gently, using your hands. Pour the vinaigrette over, then toss gently, again using your hands.

Place egg halves over the vegetables, surround with arugula and scatter basil leaves over the top. Top with tuna, if using. Pass a bowl of aioli, if desired.

Raspberry-Nectarine Icebox Cake

Serves 10 to 12.

Chilled, creamy and not too sweet, this simple, no-bake icebox cake is a perfect dessert. In truth, it's even a bit like tiramisù, but with ripe summer fruit. Store-bought ladyfingers make it easy. Make it a few hours or even a day in advance of serving for effortless entertaining. From David Tanis, New York Times.

• 3/4 c. dry white wine or rosé

• 1/4 c. light brown sugar

• 2 whole cloves

• 1 tbsp. rum or brandy, optional

• 2 1/2 c. heavy cream, chilled

• 2 1/2 tbsp. powdered sugar

• 1/4 tsp. almond or vanilla extract

• 2 (4.5-oz.) box ladyfingers (about 28 ladyfingers)

• 6 nectarines (about 2 lb.), pitted and cut in 1/2-in. slices

• 1/2 pint raspberries

• Crumbled amaretti cookies, for topping

Directions

Make the syrup: In a small saucepan, combine the wine, brown sugar and cloves. Simmer over medium heat, stirring, just to dissolve sugar, a few minutes. Turn off heat, and add rum or brandy, if using. Set aside, off the heat, to cool.

Make the whipped cream: Put cream and powdered sugar in a clean bowl and, using a stand mixer, hand mixer or whisk, whip to very soft peaks — not too stiff. Stir in almond extract.

Build the cake: One at time — they'll be too soggy otherwise — quickly dip one side of each ladyfinger in the syrup, and place in a 9-inch square baking dish with 2-inch sides. Repeat until the bottom of the pan is lined with syrup-dipped ladyfingers.

Dollop about a quarter of the whipped cream all over the ladyfingers, then spread with a spatula. Scatter half of the sliced nectarines, then half of the raspberries, over the cream.

Dip the remaining ladyfingers, one at a time, into the syrup, and layer them over the fruit. Spread another quarter of the whipped cream, then scatter the remaining nectarine slices and raspberries over.

Top with the remaining whipped cream and spread to your liking.

Refrigerate for at least 6 hours, and preferably overnight. (Cover lightly with wax paper, if you like.) Before serving, sprinkle with amaretti. The cake may be cut into squares, or simply scooped out with a big spoon.