As we start the descent into summer, and the end of another school year, schedules are packed with exams, games, concerts, field trips and recitals. Work is ramping up, and there's that vacation to plan, too.

Securing Mother's Day brunch reservations may have slipped through the cracks. Or perhaps a low-key celebration better suits your family's style or budget.

Whether you're dining out or staying in, the extravagance level is up to you. I usually fall into the "no detail is too small" camp of entertaining, but sometimes less is more. And today's recipes are for those times.

Baked French toast tastes luxurious yet is astonishingly simple to put together the night before. Individual frittatas leave room for creativity and can be eaten on the go (sports schedules wait for no one). And a breakfast version of Tater Tot hot dish is just as comforting as you'd hoped it would be, minus the cream of mushroom soup.

Just add fruit, salad, breakfast meat or muffins to round out the spread. Or don't — because remember, it's up to you.

Baked French Toast

Serves 6.

The great thing about this breakfast bread pudding is that it is best assembled the night before, then just finished in the oven, where it will rise and become light and puffy. Be sure to serve it right away. From Beth Dooley.

• 4 tbsp. butter, melted, plus a little more for greasing the baking pan

• 1 loaf soft bread, preferably challah

• 2 large eggs

• 1 2/3 c. whole milk or half-and-half

• Generous pinch coarse salt

• 1/4 c. pure maple syrup, plus a little more for drizzling over the bread

Directions

Generously butter a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Cut the bread into 4-inch slices. Cover the pan with one layer of the bread and drizzle with the butter. Continue laying down the bread and drizzling with butter, fitting them into the pan, until the pan is full and the bread is well buttered.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and maple syrup, then pour evenly over the bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Allow the soaked bread to come to room temperature. Drizzle a little maple syrup over the bread. Bake until the bread is golden and puffy, about 35 to 40 minutes. Check halfway through and if it is browning too quickly, cover loosely with a piece of foil. Serve immediately with more maple syrup.

Author Pip Payne with Little Ham, Leek and Cheddar Frittatas from “The Slimming Foodie in Minutes” (Aster, 2023).

Little Ham, Leek and Cheddar Frittatas

Makes 6.

Mix these up with your favorite flavor combinations. Replace the Cheddar with grated mozzarella or chopped feta; use different dried herbs, such as thyme. Green onions can take the place of leeks, or add peas, finely chopped red peppers or sliced asparagus spears in addition or in lieu of meat. These are also a great way to use up any small amounts of leftover vegetables or fresh herbs. From "The Slimming Foodie," b Pip Payne (Aster, 2023).

• 4 eggs

• 1/3 c. Cheddar cheese, grated

• 2 slices of ham, finely chopped

• 1 leek, trimmed, outer leaves discarded, cleaned and finely chopped

• Cooking spray (optional)

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 410 degrees.

In a bowl, lightly beat the eggs and add the Cheddar, ham, leek and some salt and pepper.

Place 6 muffin liners into a muffin tray and spray them with cooking spray, or use silicone muffin cases. Divide the egg mixture between the muffin cups, making sure the ingredients are evenly spread.

Sprinkle the top of each with a little oregano, then pop into the oven and bake for 14 minutes.

Allow to cool slightly before removing from the muffin tin; serve warm or cold.

Breakfast Tater Tot Hot Dish provides comfort (without cream of mushroom soup).

Breakfast Tater Tot Hot Dish

Serves 8.

This is another recipe that can be tailored to your own tastes — we opted for a Tex-Mex version — and family size. Cut the ingredients in half and use an 8-by-8 pan; scale down even further and make it in a loaf pan. Just be sure to make enough to have leftovers, which heat up beautifully in an air fryer. Adapted by Nicole Hvidsten.

• 1 lb. ground pork sausage

• 1 small onion, diced

• 1 green or red bell pepper, diced

• 8 large eggs

• 3/4 c. half and half or whole milk

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp to 1 tsp. red pepper flakes

• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

• 1 c. cheddar cheese, shredded

• 2 lb. frozen Tater Tots

• Chopped green onions, for garnish

• Salsa, for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium skillet, cook ground sausage over medium heat, breaking it into small pieces, until no longer pink. Remove meat from skillet and let drain on a paper towel-lined plate, keeping any sausage grease in the skillet.

Add onions and bell pepper to skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 to 7 minutes, adding oil if necessary. Add sausage back in and stir to combine.

Grease a 9- by 13-inch glass or stoneware baking dish. Spread the sausage mixture in an even layer over the bottom of the baking dish.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, half and half, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper until well combined. Pour the egg mixture over the sausage in the baking dish. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the top.

Place frozen Tater Tots evenly over the top of the sausage, egg and cheese mixture, being careful not to submerge them. Bake until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean, about 50 to 60 minutes.

Remove the casserole from the oven and let it sit for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with green onions and serve with salsa on the side.