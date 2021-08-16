SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested Monday on a capital murder warrant in the shooting of five people, three fatally, outside a San Antonio sports bar following an argument, police said.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the Boom Boom Sports Bar parking lot, Police Chief William McManus said.

"An individual went to the car, got a gun — a long gun — came back, shot five people in the parking lot," McManus said.

Witnesses identified the gunman as Daniel Barragan, 34, who was arrested on a capital murder warrant during a Monday traffic stop and booked without bond in the Bexar County Jail. Jail records listed no attorney to speak for Barragan.

All of the victims were in their 20s and 30s, McManus said.