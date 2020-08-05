MADISON, Wis. — Three people were shot at a Madison park where people had gathered to memorialize a recent homicide victim, according to police.
Gunfire erupted about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garner Park on the city's southwest side. Police say three people were treated at hospitals and one person was detained.
Officials said a gun and shell casings were found at the scene.
People had gone to the park to celebrate the life of 24-year-old Maurice Bowman Jr. He was shot and killed July 25 in Madison. He was a passenger in a car that was hit with gunfire from another vehicle on the southwest side.
Eight people have been homicide victims in Madison this year, double the number in all of 2019.
