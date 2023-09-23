ATLANTA — Three people were shot and killed Saturday in a targeted, daytime attack in Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot in the city's West End neighborhood around 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation indicates a man approached two people and opened fire, and one of those people returned fire. All three were shot and died from their injuries, police said.
The shooting took place near a mall.
Investigators were working to determine a motive, police said. They did not release additional information.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Menendez gains a primary opponent as calls for his resignation grow after indictment
Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey announced on Saturday that he will run against Sen. Robert Menendez in the state's Democratic primary for Senate next year, saying he feels compelled to run against the three-term senator after he and his wife were indicted on sweeping corruption charges.
Nation
California governor vetoes bill requiring custody courts to weigh affirmation of gender identity
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have required judges to consider whether a parent affirms their child's gender identity when making custody and visitation decisions.
Nation
Coastal North Carolina hit by flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia travels north
Residents in parts of coastal North Carolina and Virginia experienced flooding Saturday after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near a North Carolina barrier island, bringing rain, damaging winds and dangerous surges.
Nation
As foreign minister speaks at UN blocks away, Venezuelan asylum-seekers strain New York City
Ysamar López stood beneath the old hotel's canopy, exploring New York City's unfamiliar streets on Google Maps and making a plan to set out into the rain.
Nation
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Working furiously to take control of a House in disarray, allies of Speaker Kevin McCarthy implored their Republican colleagues Saturday to drop their hardline tactics and work together to approve a conservative spending plan to prevent a federal shutdown.