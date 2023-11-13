Three shootings late Sunday less than 15 minutes apart in south Minneapolis wounded five people, one critically, officials said.

"Investigators are working to determine if there is any connection between any of the following incidents," Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said Monday.

The first shooting occurred about 10:41 p.m. near the intersection of E. 32nd Street and Nicollet Avenue. A man in his 30s was shot. He was treated by emergency medical responders at the scene and declined any further medical attention, police said.

About 10 minutes later to the west near the intersection of W. Lake Street and S. Lyndale Avenue, gunfire critically wounded a man on a sidewalk, according to police.

"A male gunman continued to fire after the injured male fell to the ground," Parten said.

The wounded man, in his 20s, "was able to run to a vehicle, which transported him" to HCMC, the sergeant added.

Less than four minutes later, gunfire in on W. 28th Street near S. Fremont Avenue struck three males ages 13, 17 and 29, police said. All were expected to survive their injuries.

Parten said it appears the three victims were inside a home and hit by gunfire coming from outside.

A juvenile male was arrested nearby in connection with an unrelated crime, the sergeant said.

Police have not disclosed the identities of any of the victims or the one person arrested.