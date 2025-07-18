3 Polish doctors convicted in 2021 death of pregnant woman

Wall Street is drifting toward the finish of its third winning week in the last four, as more big U.S. companies deliver stronger profits for the spring than analysts expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading Friday after setting an all-time high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 20 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. Charles Schwab rose 4.4% after reporting better-than-expected results. Norfolk Southern chugged 2.5% higher after an AP source said it's talking with Union Pacific about a merger to create the largest railroad in North America.