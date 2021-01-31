Three people were shot, two of them fatally, Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.

The gunfire happened in an apartment in the 700 block of Jessie Street, according to St. Paul police. Police investigators were at the scene Saturday evening and expected to release more information soon.

Police were called to the apartment building when someone reported finding three victims inside a lower unit in the building, according to dispatch audio. The surviving victim is a 9-year-old child with at least two gunshot wounds, according to the audio.

According to dispatch audio, the person who found the victims did not witness the shootings.

If the shootings are ruled homicides, they will mark the second double homicide in St. Paul in as many weeks. It's been a bloody start to 2021 in the capital city, with five total homicides if Saturday's deaths are added, four of which were caused by gun violence.

St. Paul experienced 34 homicides in 2020, tying with 1992 for the grim annual record of most in a year.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.

