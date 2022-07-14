MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say three people died Thursday after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes.
The first incident was reported about 11:30 a.m. and resulted in the deaths of two Milwaukee women. A 42-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman died at a local hospital, police said.
Authorities are searching for the suspect, who has been identified.
The second shooting occurred about noon and resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man. Police do not have a suspect in that case.
No further details were immediately available.
